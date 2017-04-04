Hot mama! Fitness fanatic Kate Hudson is showing off the stunning results of her hours spent in the gym. The actress, 37, flaunted her toned body in a teeny hot-pink bikini on Monday, April 3, while vacationing in Hawaii with her family.



AKM-GSI

For a day on the tropical paradise's beach, the Fabletics by Kate Hudson cofounder slipped a chic sea-green kimono over her vibrant two-piece and knotted the cover-up at the waist. She also added round-frame sunglasses and metallic flip-flops to her look. Hudson — who was joined by her two sons Ryder, 13 (from her marriage to Chris Robinson), and Bingham, 5 (with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy) — wore her hair down in a natural style and had a maroon manicure.

AKM-GSI

The Mother's Day star recently showed off her figure for a shoot with Harper's Bazaar Singapore. Though Hudson wore a double-breasted Michael Kors coat on the cover, for the interior shots she gave a peek of her abs in floral swim bottoms and a cropped sweater.