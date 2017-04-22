The newest Kardashian sister! Katy Perry channeled one of the reality stars' signature looks on Instagram on Friday, April 21, sharing a photo of herself with long, platinum-blonde braids, glamorous makeup and a revealing pink latex bodysuit.

"Katy Kardashian," the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer, 32, captioned the post, in which she tagged Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, in addition to Kris, Caitlyn, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Kim, 36, and Kylie, 19, gave their seal of approval and were among the hundreds of thousands of fans who liked the picture. Kim even commented with a series of fire and kiss face emojis.



In a second Instagram post, Perry showed off her dramatic makeover with a close-up shot of herself staring into the camera and playing with her long braids. "Drinks unicorn drink once," she quipped, referencing Starbucks' new unicorn frappuccino.

However, the Grammy nominee isn't a fan of the color-changing drink. She took to Snapchat on Thursday, April 20, to share a video of herself taking a sip of the beverage before spitting it out. "I couldn't handle drinking my own blood," she wrote.



