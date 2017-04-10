Katy Perry Cuts Off Even More Hair! See Her Almost Buzzed Look

Courtesy of Katy Perry/Instagram

Snip, snip! Katy Perry just chopped off even more of her hair, and now the singer is rocking a super-short, almost buzzed pixie.



The “Chained to the Rhythm” songstress, 32, debuted her new look on Instagram on Monday, April 10. In the selfie, Perry stands in front of a rack of clothes and partially covers her hair with the hood of her jacket. "Fifth element flow,” she captioned the photo.

According to Instagram, her latest haircut was the work of celeb hairstylist Chris McMillan and colorist Justin Anderson. The duo previously masterminded her hair transformation earlier this year, when she went from brunette to platinum blonde in late January. Then, a little over a month later, she cut her shoulder-length locks into a cropped pixie on March 2. She posted an Instagram video of McMillan tousling her tresses, writing, “I WASN’T READY TILL NOW.”

Last month, the Grammy nominee opened up to Elvis Duran about the inspiration for her cropped style. “I’ve always wanted to look like Miley Cyrus. I’ve always wanted to have that pixie haircut, so I said, ‘Let’s just go for it,’” she said. “I feel like there’s a new wave, a new authentic vibe coming in and I think this matches. I want to redefine what it means to be feminine.”

The hair makeover also comes hot on the heels of her breakup from Orlando Bloom. The pair split in late February, with their reps telling Us Weekly in a joint statement: “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”



