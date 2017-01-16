Tara Ziemba/Getty; Noam Galai/WireImage

Remember when Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake commanded the red carpet (and our hearts) with their double denim ensembles at the 2001 American Music Awards? Well, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have upped the ante in a big way. The “Rise” singer, 32, appears to have dyed her hair blonde — just like the Digging for Fire actor’s locks!

Perry, who threw a surprise 40th birthday party in Palm Springs for her love of nearly eight months on Saturday, January 14, was photographed at the event with a honey-blonde bob, a black blouse and round wire-rimmed glasses. The Grammy Award winner often changes her hair color, but was last seen with black locks that hung past her shoulders in a December 21 Instagram post.



But of course, naturally brown-haired Bloom is no stranger to the lighter hue. The Lord of the Rings actor showed off his freshly dyed locks in a September 16 Instagram post. “Back to blond…rolling to set…,” he captioned the pic. Bloom fans will also remember that he wore a long, straight blond wig for his role as Legolas in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Perry’s hair wasn’t the only notable feature of the big birthday bash, which was attended by Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux. According to photos shared on fan social media accounts, the guests all donned onesies printed with Bloom’s face. But the biggest VIP had to be Bloom’s mom, Sonia Copeland Bloom, who flew in to surprise her boy.

“Best gift ever surprise visit from me mum 🎈,” Bloom captioned a sweet pic of his mama giving him a warm embrace.

