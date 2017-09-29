Beauty bombshell! Kelly Bensimon knows what she’s doing when it comes to makeup. The former model shares the hair and makeup products she won’t leave home without. “I was the Editor of Elle Accessories. I would go into the beauty closet, and I’m that girl who will try every single fragrance because I just love every kind of beauty product,” the 49-year-old tells Us. Check out what’s in the former Real Housewives of New York City cast member’s Tom Ford leather beauty bag in the video above – watch!



Bobbi Brown Eau de Parfum in Beach

“Every single morning I spray Beach Eau de Parfum in my hair because your hair is democratic. Your skin is not. It literally smells all day long…it smells like the beach all year round!”

Tom Ford The Ultimate Bronzer

“I love to be tan, but I also don’t like to be shiny. It keeps me warm and sunny looking but not so shiny.”

Jo Malone Wild Bluebell Cologne

“This smells so delicious, its just that perfect amount of sweet. I prefer to spray this on my arms and neck just in case someone wants to give me a little kiss.”

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

“Its mini size so I can literally spray my hair wherever I am and it has amazing texture to it.”

Tom Ford Correction Pen

“I am also obsessed with under eye concealer. Sometimes I make little feathers on the side because I do have crow’s feet … Crow’s feet, I don’t care!”

Trident Watermelon Flavored Gum

You never know when you’re gonna kiss someone!

Jelly Belly Jellybeans

“I love these jelly beans so much, if I’m in a bad mood, if I’m in a good mood. If I’m happy, if I’m sad. Yes, they are artificial, but sometimes you just have to give in and have some fun!”

Tom Ford Sugarcane Nail Polish

“Every single girl has to have a great nail polish. There’s nothing more chic than a woman that has beautifully well manicured nails.”

Bobbi Brown Eye Gloss

“This is lip gloss for your eyes…it is unbelievable and super sexy and you can wear it any time you want!”



Be sure to check out Bensimon's new novel, The Second Course, available now!

