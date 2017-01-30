James Macari/Sports Illustrated

She scored! Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is gradually revealing its 2017 Rookie Class, and has already graced Us with their first pick: Kelly Gale.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show model, 21, hit a sandy beach to model a series of barely-there bikinis for her first-ever SI shoot. Even though the famed magazine named her a novice, the Swedish beauty has been at this game for a while. She got her start as a model at the age of 13. “Kelly's first shoot was for H&M,” SI.com reveals, “but she told them she was 15 to land the gig” — making this H&M shoot super-duper weird, if not downright creepy. "She was to play the mother in a family of four,” SI.com continues. "Her husband was played by a 35-year-old and her two kids were supposed to be 7 and 9. In other words, Kelly would've had two children by the time she was 13 in this scenario.”

Thankfully, she didn’t have to lie to land another coveted gig — her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2013, at the age of 18. She also took part in the most recent Paris show, alongside industry peers including Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid.

“Aaaaaaah a dream come true once again, It's such an incredible feeling to be able to tell you guys that I am back For my third VSFS this year,” she Instagrammed in October 2016. “This is going to be legendary, I can't wait!!!”

Other credits of Gale’s include the September 2016 cover of Playboy, where she modeled a very cropped striped T-shirt and bikini bottoms printed with information desk girl emojis (💁🏻).

