TOP 5

STORIES

Style News

Kendall and Kylie Jenner's New Line of Sunglasses Will Brighten Your Summer

By Talia Ergas
Kendall and Kylie Jenner's New Line of Sunglasses Will Brighten Your Summer

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are in some shady business: The reality star sisters have a super trendy line of sunglasses!

One style that is really making a splash this year: the Vivian, which was released last week. The $100 skinny sunglasses, with black acetate frames and purple-tinted lenses, are a stark contrast to the oversized sunnies that have been popular for the last few years. 

Need proof that the shape is going to be big this summer? The always-trendy Rihanna rocked a similar style on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on Friday, May 19.

If you're not quite ready to have your sunnies steal the spotlight, the Kendall + Kylie eyewear collection does have some more classic styles, including an aviator-like design called the Harley. (It's available in four color combinations!) Another pick that's sure to be a summer staple: the Charli, which is a classic cat-eye available in four different hues.

The collection is an expansion of the sisters' eponymous clothing line. The price tags on the shades range from $100 to $220 and the designs are available at a variety of retailers including Kendall-Kylie.com, Revolve.com, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Shopbop and Lord & Taylor. 

"Eyewear is such an important statement accessory," Kendall, 21, said in a statement about the collection. "For our summer 2017 sunglass collection, we wanted to go for a sleek and modern feel, using quality materials like black and white marbled acetate and mixed metals. I love the geometric design elements and unexpected lens colors we chose. Kylie and I wear all types of silhouettes so this line definitely has something for everyone."

Kylie, 19, added:  "Sunglasses can really enhance a look. We wanted to put our spin on different frames in a direction that was edgy and sophisticated. We used a lot of matte black throughout the line and added our own abstract 'K' detailing on the sides of some of our designs. It's our signature stamp and really added a special detail to the eyewear."

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!