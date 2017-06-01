Kendall and Kylie Jenner's New Line of Sunglasses Will Brighten Your Summer

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are in some shady business: The reality star sisters have a super trendy line of sunglasses!



One style that is really making a splash this year: the Vivian, which was released last week. The $100 skinny sunglasses, with black acetate frames and purple-tinted lenses, are a stark contrast to the oversized sunnies that have been popular for the last few years.

Need proof that the shape is going to be big this summer? The always-trendy Rihanna rocked a similar style on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on Friday, May 19.



If you're not quite ready to have your sunnies steal the spotlight, the Kendall + Kylie eyewear collection does have some more classic styles, including an aviator-like design called the Harley. (It's available in four color combinations!) Another pick that's sure to be a summer staple: the Charli, which is a classic cat-eye available in four different hues.

The collection is an expansion of the sisters' eponymous clothing line. The price tags on the shades range from $100 to $220 and the designs are available at a variety of retailers including Kendall-Kylie.com, Revolve.com, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Shopbop and Lord & Taylor.

"Eyewear is such an important statement accessory," Kendall, 21, said in a statement about the collection. "For our summer 2017 sunglass collection, we wanted to go for a sleek and modern feel, using quality materials like black and white marbled acetate and mixed metals. I love the geometric design elements and unexpected lens colors we chose. Kylie and I wear all types of silhouettes so this line definitely has something for everyone."



Kylie, 19, added: "Sunglasses can really enhance a look. We wanted to put our spin on different frames in a direction that was edgy and sophisticated. We used a lot of matte black throughout the line and added our own abstract 'K' detailing on the sides of some of our designs. It's our signature stamp and really added a special detail to the eyewear."

