Kendall Jenner addressed speculation that she’s had facial reconstruction surgery in a "Love, Kendall" post on KendallJ.com. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show model, 21, came under fire after appearing with Kylie Jenner in a November 21 livestream to promote their new book, Time of the Twins: The Story of Lex and Livia. Kylie, 19, posted an Instagram where Kendall appeared to have larger lips and fuller cheeks.

“When I deleted my Instagram back in November, people were saying, ‘Kendall deleted her account to have full facial reconstruction!’ I think they might have been referencing the day Kylie and I did a livestream for our book. We had to hurry, so I let Ky do my face,” Kendall explained in a post revealing “the most upsetting rumor” about her. “I never wear lip liner or lipstick unless it's the occasional obvious red. I left all of the makeup on because we were so rushed and I went out and did my thing. I LOVED my makeup. I never say this, but I just felt so pretty. 😊”

Despite her feeling beautiful, the backlash was pretty ugly. “All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, ‘OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction — look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!’” Kendall continued, “Kylie saw it all unfold and felt bad, so she went on Snapchat and took the blame. It's all so exhausting. As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn't even make sense. It's crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose.”

Even though Kendall’s a powerful force in the fashion world, she wants critics to remember that she’s a real person too. “People forget that they're talking about real people who have real feelings and actually live their everyday lives (for the most part) just like everyone else.”

