Kendall Jenner Frees the Nipple in a Completely See-Through Shirt

Gotham/GC Images

Feeling free! Kendall Jenner left little to the imagination when she went for a stroll in NYC on Sunday, July 30, in a completely see-through top.

The 21-year-old supermodel wore a very sheer orange shirt with long bell sleeves — and decided to forgo wearing a bra. Her racy top had a very low neckline and was unbuttoned on the bottom to expose her belly button. She paired the blouse with a pair of medium-wash skinny jeans and white pointed-toe boots.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's hair was styled into a bun with a middle part. She accessorized with a pair of small, round-frame sunglasses and a pair of large hoop earrings.

Gotham/GC Images

This is far from the first time that the model has gone nearly-naked in public. Known for not being shy to show off her killer figure, Jenner also turned heads at the 2017 Met Gala red carpet in a beaded, chainmail-esque La Perla Haute Couture gown.

James Devaney/GC Images

The Adidas spokesmodel put her bod on full display in the chic dress, showing off her butt in a silk black thong during the NYC event in May. The gown, which featured a deep plunging neckline, also highlighted her long legs with a thigh-high slit. It took an army to craft that red carpet stunner: It was created from 85,000 hand-painted and placed crystals and is the culmination of over 160 hours of work, spanning 5 cities and 26 craftsmen. Jenner paired the sexy lingerie-inspired gown with fishnet Christian Louboutin's.

