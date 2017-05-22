Cannes she pull it off? Kendall Jenner rocked a daring outfit at the Fashion for Relief red carpet in Cannes, France, on Sunday, May 21.



The 21-year-old model rocked a black, one-shoulder Alexandre Vauthier crop top with a long train. She mixed the fancy top with high-waisted cutoff denim shorts that featured a Swarovski crystal-embellished waistband. To complete the look, the reality star accessorized with several silver necklaces and pointy black Sergio Rossi pumps.

Once inside the Naomi Campbell-hosted event, Jenner appeared to detach the puffy sleeve and train, leaving behind a simple black crop top.

The look was met with mixed reviews on social media. While some thought she mastered high-low dressing, others thought the outfit was much too casual for the glamorous occasion. “What in the hell is this mess? Why is she wearing denim shorts?” one tweeter criticized.

Another praised the unexpected ensemble. “Outfits goals,” the tweeter wrote.

Tell Us: Do you love or hate Jenner’s latest look?



