Blonde ambition! Kendall Jenner went blonde to film a Pepsi Max commercial in Bangkok, Thailand. The 21-year-old model, who rarely experiments with her brown hair, ditched her dark locks for platinum for the soda brand’s new Live for Now moments campaign.

Courtesy Pepsi

But don’t wig out, it’s just temporary. The transformation came courtesy of a wig, which was styled by celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway, who also works with Olivia Palermo, Jourdan Dunn and Amandla Stenberg. Redway shared the commercial, which is set to Skip Marley’s “Lion,” on her Instagram account below.



Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

In the spot, the eldest Jenner sister is seen in a bright red lip and a metallic dress on a photoshoot before she gets distracted by a protest and decides to join in with the crowd.



“The spirit of Pepsi - living in the ‘now’ moment - is one that I believe in,” Jenner said of her new collaboration in a statement. “I make a conscious effort in my everyday life and travels to enjoy every experience of today.”



While unlike her sisters, Jenner hasn’t taken the permanent blonde plunge yet, she has worn a blonde wig before in the name of fashion.

The Calabasas, California, native experimented with dirty blonde in March 2016 when she walked for Balmain at Paris Fashion Week. At the same show, fellow model and friend Gigi Hadid, who is known for her dirty blonde long locks, strutted down the runway in a brunette wig too.



