Slam dunk? Kendall Jenner took in a Los Angeles Lakers game at L.A. Staples Center Wednesday, January 3, wearing a particularly bold ensemble — especially when it came to her footwear.

On the scene to support her rumored beau, NBA Grizzlies star Chandler Parsons, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 21, modeled a Dior Addict tee tucked into a pair of cuffed jeans. She added gold hoop earrings, a dainty Fraiser Sterling choker and one more showstopping pairing: see-through booties with lucite heels and fishnet tights.

The Estée Lauder brand ambassador's shoes of choice? The Tasha Perspex Clear Ankle Boot, which retails at egoshoes.com for $50. (And, yes, they're not unlike her brother-in-law Kanye West's Yeezy heels.)

Jenner wore the same daring shoe and tights combo for a stroll around a Bentley showroom earlier that day with Parsons. However, she finished her ensemble with a shearling Acne jacket with a gold body ($3,000, fwrd.com).

While we dig the unexpected choice of adding a little texture to clear boots, we're throwing the question to you: What do you think of Jenner's fancy footwear? Tell Us in the poll!

Stylish by Us Weekly


Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.


Poll

What do you think of Jenner's fancy footwear?
What do you think of Jenner's fancy footwear?