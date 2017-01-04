AKM-GSI

Slam dunk? Kendall Jenner took in a Los Angeles Lakers game at L.A. Staples Center Wednesday, January 3, wearing a particularly bold ensemble — especially when it came to her footwear.



On the scene to support her rumored beau, NBA Grizzlies star Chandler Parsons, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 21, modeled a Dior Addict tee tucked into a pair of cuffed jeans. She added gold hoop earrings, a dainty Fraiser Sterling choker and one more showstopping pairing: see-through booties with lucite heels and fishnet tights.



The Estée Lauder brand ambassador's shoes of choice? The Tasha Perspex Clear Ankle Boot, which retails at egoshoes.com for $50. (And, yes, they're not unlike her brother-in-law Kanye West's Yeezy heels.)



Jenner wore the same daring shoe and tights combo for a stroll around a Bentley showroom earlier that day with Parsons. However, she finished her ensemble with a shearling Acne jacket with a gold body ($3,000, fwrd.com).



While we dig the unexpected choice of adding a little texture to clear boots, we're throwing the question to you: What do you think of Jenner's fancy footwear? Tell Us in the poll!

