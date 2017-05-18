Gorgeous! Kendall Jenner stripped down to her lingerie in a magical pop art garden for La Perla's pre-fall 2017 campaign, which launched on Wednesday, May 17. The bright campaign was designed by La Perla's creative director Julia Haart, and inspired by the artwork of Georgia O'Keeffe and Peter Max.

Courtesy La Perla

The supermodel, 21, looks stunning in the campaign photos, which take place in a larger-than-life psychedelic flower field. In one shot, she shows her killer body while wearing matching black lacy lingerie separates. In another, she wears a stretch silk floral slip dress. She also slips into a super sexy blue one-piece swimsuit, which has flattering cutouts.

Courtesy La Perla

Jenner's simple yet sophisticated hair and makeup look allows the clothes to shine. Her jet black hair is parted down the center and slicked back behind her ears. Her eye makeup looks natural, while a bright red lip matches the tulips bursting in the background.

Courtesy La Perla

"Just as Dorothy journeyed to the Land of Oz, so too does the campaign's protagonist, Kendall Jenner — entering into a world of her own imagination," reads the brand's press release. "Jenner exudes the certainty and self-assurance of a true heroine — owning her world through confidence and empowered femininity."

Courtesy La Perla

