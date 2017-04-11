Chop, chop! Just in time for summer, Khloé Kardashian debuted a fierce new haircut — and we're loving it!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 32, who has been rocking a long, dirty blonde style as of late, posted a Snapchat video showing off a fresh, shorter 'do: a lighter blonde lob.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

"Short hair, don't care!" the Good American cofounder, who is dating NBA player Tristan Thompson, quipped in the Friday, April 7, video. In the Snapchat, Kardashian's cropped locks are styled in loose curls. "Flame on my lips," she says, referring to the bright, fiery red lipstick she's wearing.

It's not the first time Kardashian has rocked a platinum blonde lob. In fact, the reality star has tried the look multiple times, including last summer.

I missed my short hair 🙏🏽🙏🏽 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 13, 2016 at 7:38pm PDT

"I missed my short hair," she wrote on Instagram last July, after returning to the look. We totally get why, Khloé!

