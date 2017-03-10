Khloe Kardashian keeps her revenge body in tip-top shape all around. The reality star, 32, revealed on her app this week the products which help her practice good feminine hygiene.

Her eight picks: The Elvie Exercise Tracker, Glass Ben Wa Balls, Good Wipes: Cleansing Flushable Wipes for Down There, Medicine Mama’s VMagic Cream, Shaveworks’ The Cool Fix Lotion, Renew Life Ultimate Flora Women’s Probiotic, Summer’s Eve Cleansing Wash for Sensitive Skin and the Vajacial.

Kardashian uses the small weighted Ben Wa balls ($20) to strengthen and tighten her vagina (“like Pilates for your cha-cha!” she writes), and her Kegel progress can be tracked on the Elvie band ($199). The Renew probiotics ($16) are intended for daily consumption and help the Good American jeans founder “fight harmful bacteria and yeast that can cause infections,” she explains.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The remaining products have various topical uses. The Summer’s Eve wash ($14) cleanses down there, and the Shaveworks lotion ($12) helps ladies who wax or shave to “exfoliate, calm the skin and prevent ingrown hairs” between sessions, writes Kardashian.

She relies on the organic VMagic cream ($20) to moisturize. “Like Aquaphor for your vagina!” raves the E! star, who's been dating NBA player Tristan Thompson since September. “It can be used in so many ways.” The $75 Vajacial — a concept similar to Gwyneth Paltrow’s beloved V-Steam — moisturizes, too, in addition to toning.

To round out her routine and keep things fresh on the go, Kardashian uses the “super convenient” wipes ($9).

Head to Kardashian’s post to read what else she had to say about each of her fave vajayjay products.

