Yuletide twinning? Khloé Kardashian didn't just attend her mother Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve bash on December 24 — she dipped into her closet, too!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 32, rocked a plunging, long-sleeved Balmain minidress, complete with sparkling black and gold embellishments. She teamed the style with long honey-blonde tresses that reached down past her waistline.



But of course, eagle-eyed Kardashian fans will note that the Good American cofounder's mom wore the same dress this past May! The momager, 61, chose the dazzling number for the Magnum Doubles Party at Cannes, which she attended on the arm of her daughter Kendall Jenner. Kris finished the look with stud earrings and ankle-strap sandals.



Of course, clothing swaps are a bit of a Kardashian-Jenner family tradition. Kris has been spotted out on multiple occasions in outfits previously worn by both Khloé and Kim Kardashian, and the girls (including Kylie Jenner!) have pinched Kris' threads before, too.



All of that said, the question still remains: Who rocked the Balmain mini better, Khloé or Kris? Vote in the Stylish poll below!

