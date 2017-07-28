Since there's nothing (seriously, nothing) more fun than going on a giant Sephora shopping spree, it's always a bummer when one of our favorite brands is not sold at the mega beauty retailer. Kiehl's Since 1851 has long been one of those brands, but that stops on Tuesday, August 1, the company just announced.

The 166-year-old skincare giant will debut its full line on Sephora.com starting on August 1, and follow up by stocking the shelves at five U.S. locations, beginning in September.

"We are honored to bring our long-standing tradition of quality products and excellence in customer service to Sephora clients," Kiehl's president Chris Salgardo said in a Friday, July 28 press release. "Kiehl's began as a neighborhood apothecary that always put its patrons first, so ensuring that Kiehl's current fans have accessibility to our efficacious products in any neighborhood is important. We’re so excited by this collaboration, and look forward to an incredible partnership with Sephora."

Added Artemis Patrick, senior vice president of merchandising at Sephora, "We are thrilled to be welcoming Kiehl's to the Sephora community. At Sephora, our goal is to give our clients the most innovative and effective products for her beauty goals. Kiehl's has been a long-respected brand in the industry, with a rich history rooted in natural ingredients and effective formulations, we are thrilled to now offer our clients the full collection of Kiehl's skin, body and haircare products."

If you're as excited as we are, you better start saving up some cash because we sense a really big shopping spree in the very near future!

