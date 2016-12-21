Courtesy Kim Kardashian App

She’s always been white hot! Kim Kardashian still has her closest friends and family posting on her behalf on kimkardashianwest.com, but that doesn’t mean that her loyal followers won’t be #blessed with exciting content. Kardashian’s longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, shared a few never-before-seen pictures of the currently reclusive Kimoji entrepreneur, 36, at a shoot done by photographer Nick Saglimbeni.

“They were always so fun and had great energy,” Dedivanovic said of Saglimbeni’s shoots, as he and Kardashian often worked with the photographer. “Nick is the nicest guy. We would glam, listen to music and shoot all day. Nick loved that signature look of ours. His lighting captured it so well.”

In this shoot, Mrs. Kanye West modeled a white Keva J Lush Monokini with cutouts under the bust and in the midriff area. She accessorized her skimpy number with layered coin necklaces, a tan fur stole and caged Christian Louboutin booties.

For another shot, the Selfish author removed her swimsuit to slip on a leather jacket (with no bra, naturally) that featured gold studs and fringe on the sleeves, along with a pair of black bikini bottoms and leather thigh-high boots.

Kardashian is gradually making her way back into the spotlight after her frightening Parisian robbery in October, during fashion week. On Sunday, December 18, she and husband Kanye West were photographed on a date night at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi restaurant. It was their first public outing since the robbery and the “Famous” rapper’s meltdown and hospitalization in November.

