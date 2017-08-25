Courtesy Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian didn't become a household name until the late Aughts so, aside from the occasional Instagram throwback, the world was largely denied her 1990s wardrobe. Instead, it was another Kim who ruled fashion in that decade: rapper Lil' Kim. Recently, those worlds collided when the 36-year-old reality star channeled her style icon predecessor in what turned out to be a pretty epic photo shoot for CB Fashion Book.

In a new post on her app, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares behind the scenes pics from the shoot, shot by Petra Collins. In the photos, Kardashian completely ditched her signature look (long, straight black hair, contoured face and nude lipstick) in favor of flowing, pink waves and some peachy eyeshadow and lipstick. She's wearing a fuzzy bubblegum pink sports bra and high-waisted pink undies. The KKW Beauty maven also slipped on a pair of thigh-high green boots, which appear to be made of snakeskin. The statement piece of the look: An oversized fur coat, which she wears draped around her shoulders.

But, of course, we've seen this look before. The OG version was worn by Lil' Kim in 1999, three years after her debut single, "No Time," dropped. The rapper's outfit included a studded pink bra top and matching shorts. She wore pink snakeskin knee-high boots and a fuzzy pink maxi coat. At the time, she had bright pink hair with blonde streaks, which she wore parted down the center and teased up in the back. She had classic 90s skinny eyebrows and wore pink lipstick.

Lil' Kim wasn't the only 1990s star Kardashian decided to emulate. She also tried on a version of Pamela Anderson's 1999 MTV VMAs outfit, which included an oversized pink hat.

