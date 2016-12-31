Courtesy of Kim Kardashian App

In the never-before-seen photos on her website, Kardashian, 36, can be seen laying back in a chair with her legs spread wide apart while her longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, applies body makeup to her inner thighs.

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Another photo shows the Selfish author with a clip in her hair and her dress hitched up (exposing her Spanx) while he works on the back of her thighs.



The pics are captioned by Dedivanovic, who writes, "Hey guys. I wanted to share some behind-the-scenes pics from one of my favorite looks that we did in 2016. Here's a sneak peek of what really goes on before a big red carpet event. When a girl needs her body make up I gotta get to work. Tough job, LOL. xo Mario."



