We hope her makeup artist gets paid extra for this! Kim Kardashian shared some behind-the-scenes pics on her website from her prep for the MTV Video Music Awards this year, and let's just say the makeup wasn't only applied to her face.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a sheer vintage Galliano mini dress (that she'd had in her closet "for forever") for the August award show and teamed it with lace-up sandals, bronzed makeup and beachy, wet-look waves.
She accessorized with two gold necklaces and a whopping 20-carat diamond ring that was a new gift from her husband, Kanye West. (The multimillion-dollar bling is believed to be among the $10 million worth of jewelry that was stolen from the reality star when she was held up at gunpoint in Paris in October.)
In the never-before-seen photos on her website, Kardashian, 36, can be seen laying back in a chair with her legs spread wide apart while her longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, applies body makeup to her inner thighs.
Another photo shows the Selfish author with a clip in her hair and her dress hitched up (exposing her Spanx) while he works on the back of her thighs.
The pics are captioned by Dedivanovic, who writes, "Hey guys. I wanted to share some behind-the-scenes pics from one of my favorite looks that we did in 2016. Here's a sneak peek of what really goes on before a big red carpet event. When a girl needs her body make up I gotta get to work. Tough job, LOL. xo Mario."
