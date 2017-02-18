Kim Kardashian has gone platinum blonde again. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, debuted the bold new look on Snapchat on Friday, February 17. The Selfish author seemingly chopped off her long dark locks and dyed her fresh lob bleach blonde.



“Happy Birthday Paris Hilton,” she shared alongside one Snapchat mirror selfie on Friday, giving her former BFF a shoutout on her 36th birthday. Kardashian also tweeted: “Today's vibes channeling Paris! Happy Birthday @ParisHilton Can't wait to celebrate with you soon! 🔥💋🎈🎉”

In a series of other selfies, the reality star’s new ‘do was on full display as she played around with different filters.

This isn’t the first time the social media maven has completely switched up her look on the fly.

Kardashian first went platinum blonde back in March 2015 ahead of the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week, shocking fans when she revealed the drastic makeover in the City of Lights two years ago.

"It's a really fun adventure for her!" colorist Lorri Goddard told Us Weekly at the time. "It's something she's said outright that she's been thinking about for a while, but the time just hasn't been right." Shortly after, in May 2015, her Vogue Brazil cover come out which featured her on the cover channeling Marilyn Monroe.



The E! star also went blonde for her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 show in February 2016, but opted for a long blonde wig instead of dying her natural locks.

Now, Kardashian is following in the footsteps of her hubby West, who also recently debuted bleached hair at his Yeezy Season 5 show in NYC on Wednesday, February 15.

