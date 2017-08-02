Raymond Hall/GC Images

Freeing the nipple has pretty much become Kendall Jenner's signature look lately. Well, big sis Kim Kardashian wants in!



Kardashian, 36, stepped out sans bra while wearing a very sheer black camisole in NYC on Tuesday, August 1. She also wore a pair of high-waisted cutoff camo shorts and two dainty necklaces. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star picked a strappy pair of silver stiletto sandals and black sunglasses to finish her outfit.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The contour queen went for her signature makeup look: an expertly contoured face, a subtle brown smoky eye and a nude lip color.

Also noteworthy is the KKW Beauty maven's hair, which was super straight and shiny on a hot summer night. Parted in the center, the hairstyle was channeling some major Cher-inspired vibes, and it almost seems otherworldly that survived the NYC summer humidity so perfectly!

As mentioned, the Selfish author is following her little sister Jenner, 21, who already freed the nipple twice this week. The supermodel left little to the imagination when she went for a stroll in NYC on Sunday, July 30, in a completely see-through top. She paired the racy, orange blouse with a pair of medium-wash skinny jeans and white pointed-toe boots.

The next day, the Adidas spokesmodel stepped out in another nipple-baring top — a sheer, floral turtle neck by Arrive. She paired the shirt with cut-off jean shorts, neon pink stilettos and a Louis Vuitton fanny pack.

