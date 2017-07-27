Blood for beauty! PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) is the hottest new medical facial trend loved by celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Bar Rafaeli and Tiger Woods . The cutting-edge beauty treatment has been used since the early 90s on top sports athletes who had suffered soft tissue damage, but has now come into fashion as an alternative to facial fillers and Botox. In this weeks edition of “Travis Takes On” Senior Reporter and self-proclaimed beauty junkie Travis Cronin ventured to the Uppee East Side of New York to the office of dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman to try the new treatment.

“PRP can be used from everything from boosting collagen production, to minimizing fine lines, hair regrowth and even treating sports injuries” Jaliman tells Us. “The patients own blood is drawn and then centrifuged to separate the red blood cells from the plasma and platelet stem cells. The platelets are then ‘activated’ and extracted, then can then be injected back into the face for a natural collagen-boosting treatment it’s a way of achieving the look of fillers without having to use any foreign substances.”

Angelina Jolie, 42, has reportedly used the treatment to boost her body's own natural collagen production, while Kardashian, 36, tried a more extreme version of the trend. Jaliman tells Us, Kim used the PRP in a different way, she underwent a microneedling facial and used her own platelets as the serum that was spread over her face.” The platelets weren’t injected directly into the face, the micro needles penetrate deep into the face creating a space for the bodies own plasma to go.” Microneedles create tiny channels in the skin to stimulate the dermis. Us’ Travis Cronin went the Jolie method of injecting his body's own plasma back into his face to help with under eye circles, fine lines in the forehead and hairline regrowth. Watch the video above to see the process!