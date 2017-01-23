My favorite part of the trip was visiting Rashid Paediatric Therapy Centre. These beautiful children showed me a performance of a lifetime! My hat goes off to the amazing teachers and caregivers who dedicate their time for the future of these children! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 22, 2017 at 10:30pm PST

The best part of Kim Kardashian’s recent journey to Dubai wasn’t her master class with longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. Instead, the reality superstar, 36, says her favorite moment — on her first trip since her Parisian robbery in October — was a good deed.

“My favorite part of the trip was visiting Rashid Paediatric Therapy Center,” the Kimoji entrepreneur revealed in a Monday, January 23, Instagram photo alongside two children wearing shirts printed with her face on the front. “These beautiful children showed me a performance of a lifetime! My hat goes off to the amazing teachers and caregivers who dedicate their time for the future of these children!”

According to Gulf News, Kardashian took in a documentary of the center’s history and was treated to a traditional dance performed by some of the children, who are disabled. “There is no doubt that the visit of the superstar Kim Kardashian to the center is an important recognition for the good reputation of the center at the local and international level,” Mariam Othman, chief executive of the center, told the outlet. “We all here in the center felt very happy for the kind visit by Ms. Kardashian and the time spent with the disabled children. Her good reaction with the children made them happy.”

Kardashian also reflected on the sold-out master class, where tickets went from $528.48 to $1,667.94. “I learn so much hearing him teach his makeup tricks and was so honored to be a part of this!” she captioned an Instagram with Dedivanovic on January 23. “So proud of Mario & cant believe it's been almost a decade of working together! More exciting things to come!”

