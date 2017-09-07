Kim Kardashian Channels Daenerys Targaryen With Long, Ice Blonde Hair

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Ice, ice baby! Kim Kardashian made quite a statement when she arrived at the Tom Ford runway show during New York Fashion Week with long, ice blonde hair on Wednesday, September 6. Though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, has worn the platinum hue before, this time her look is especially mesmerizing because the elbow-grazing length was giving Us major Khaleesi from Game of Thrones vibes.

Also of note: The KKW Beauty maven's super sexy latex dress. She wore a strapless curve-hugging black maxi number, which instantly reminded Us of that show-stopping bubblegum pink latex dress she donned at the Melbourne, Australia, launch of her Fleur Fatale fragrance back in 2014.

But the Selfish author wasn't the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to debut a major hair transformation at the Tom Ford fashion show. Little sister Kendall Jenner, whose signature look is her straight, shoulder-length locks, strutted the Park Avenue Armory runway while sporting a fresh chop: a super cute pixie cut!

Jenner, 21, walked the runway wearing a glamorous, dramatic asymmetrical number with one long sleeve that had a shoulder pad. Supermodels Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls also walked alongside Jenner in the show.

