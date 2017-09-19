Kim Kardashian Reveals Who Has Better Fashion Sense: Her or Kanye West?

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Kim Kardashian has a confession … her husband Kayne West has better style than she does!

During an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' new YouTube series Show Me More, the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted her husband has more innate fashion sense than she does.

“I mean, natural fashion sense, probably him,” she explained. “I think I’ve like learned to grow into it, and learned to really love fashion … I’d say it’s like a tie now.”

On a 2012 episode of her E! show, West made Kardashian clean out her entire closet and throw away her old go to looks, which included lots of Herve Leger bandage dresses. In return, the Yeezy designer promised to buy her a new wardrobe. “I dress for my man way more than for myself!" Kardashian admitted in a 2013 interview.

It seems like his strategy worked. Since her image overhaul courtesy of ‘Ye, she landed a coveted Vogue cover in 2014 with her rapper husband and is now a regular at the Met Gala.

But the E! reality star didn’t hesitate when asked to name her number one style icon. “Cher!” she immediately said. “My dream in life would be to look in her closet one day, and just … I would die! I would die.”

KimYe are now collaborating on another project: getting ready for the arrival of their third child. Multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly that the 36-year-old and her husband of three years are expecting a girl via surrogate. “The nursery is already set up!” a source tells Us.



KimYe are already parents to North, 4, and Saint, 20 months. The fashionable couple married in 2014, and have been slaying carpets ever since.

