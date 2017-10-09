Chris Haston/Bravo/NBCU/Getty

Kim Kardashian may have access to some of the fanciest products on the market, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have some drugstore beauty faves like the rest of Us. The beauty entrepreneur is seldom spotted without perfectly polished nude nails, and now we know that the shade in question is Essie’s Sand Tropez.



The OG reality TV star recently shared her favorite lacquer, which also happens to be a cult-classic, on her website. Kardashian loves herself some nudes — whether they are in the form of an epic reinvention of the nearly naked dress or the perfect lipstick shade. So it comes as no surprise that nail polish she is almost always rocking is a gorgeous skin-tone-like hue as well. Plus, it means it works with just about any outfit, no matter the season.



But the fact that you can pick it up for less the $10? Well, that can’t be beat.



Sand Tropez isn’t the Contour Kit creator’s only affordable beauty love. Back in September, Kardashian stopped by the TRESemme salon in NYC to receive their signature protein treatment (that’s also available at drugstores for a cool $22). Platinum blonde hair is notoriously difficult to maintain, so the fact that the Instagram icon relies on a wallet-friendly hydrator to take care of her signature mermaid-mane further speaks to just how good the product is.



Aside from her affordable beauty buys, Kardashian has also recently shared that she loves two natural beauty products from Epicuren: the Kukui Coconut After Bath Moisturizer and the Bulgarain Rose Otto Oil.



Tell Us: Have you tried any of Kim K.’s Beauty suggestions?