It’s a meeting of two (beauty) titans! Not a week after Kim Kardashian launched her first beauty product for her eponymous beauty line, KKW Beauty, she's sending the beauty world in a tizzy. Late on Thursday, June 29, the 36-year-old, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star uploaded a series of snapshots to the KKW Beauty Instagram account, teasing a new collab with beauty guru Jaclyn Hill.
In one of the snapshots, Kardashian poses with the YouTube phenomenon and creator of the wildly popular Becca Cosmetics Champagne Pop! highlighter (with the flower crown filter on), teasing a new video of the beauty titans getting ready together with the caption “secret project.”
The snaps have since disappeared, but while they were up, the Instagram Stories hinted that a tutorial would appear on Hill’s YouTube channel sometime soon. Team Stylish has our eyes peeled for when it will drop.
KKW Beauty is off to a wildly successful start. The line launched its inaugural product, a cream contour and highlight kit, on Wednesday, June 21, which according to WWD is reported to have made Kardashian more than $14 million dollars in less than three hours.
Kardashian has also posted a tutorial video with makeup artist Mario Dedidanovic (AKA @makeupbymario), and according to her Instagram account, there is also a video with Patrick Starr coming down the pipeline as well.
