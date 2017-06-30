It’s a meeting of two (beauty) titans! Not a week after Kim Kardashian launched her first beauty product for her eponymous beauty line, KKW Beauty, she's sending the beauty world in a tizzy. Late on Thursday, June 29, the 36-year-old, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star uploaded a series of snapshots to the KKW Beauty Instagram account, teasing a new collab with beauty guru Jaclyn Hill.



Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In one of the snapshots, Kardashian poses with the YouTube phenomenon and creator of the wildly popular Becca Cosmetics Champagne Pop! highlighter (with the flower crown filter on), teasing a new video of the beauty titans getting ready together with the caption “secret project.”



The snaps have since disappeared, but while they were up, the Instagram Stories hinted that a tutorial would appear on Hill’s YouTube channel sometime soon. Team Stylish has our eyes peeled for when it will drop.



Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

KKW Beauty is off to a wildly successful start. The line launched its inaugural product, a cream contour and highlight kit, on Wednesday, June 21, which according to WWD is reported to have made Kardashian more than $14 million dollars in less than three hours.



Kardashian has also posted a tutorial video with makeup artist Mario Dedidanovic (AKA @makeupbymario), and according to her Instagram account, there is also a video with Patrick Starr coming down the pipeline as well.



