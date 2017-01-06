A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 6, 2017 at 8:01am PST

Less bling, but still shining! After a long social media hiatus following her robbery in Paris, Kim Kardashian is officially back on Snapchat, and she's definitely keeping it modest.



In a series of back-to-back videos and pics posted on Thursday, January 5, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, can be seen rocking a simple gold nameplate reading "Calabasas" with her new favorite accessory, a thin lip ring — but without any of her beloved diamonds. The same was true on Christmas Eve, when Kardashian — who shares daughter North, 3, and son Saint, 13 months, with husband Kanye West — styled her gold lamé dress with her lip cuff and a black beaded choker.

The move is perhaps a response to her critics, who, in the days leading up to the robbery, called her out for flaunting her giant diamond ring via social media. That ring — her "engagement ring upgrade," so to speak — was said to have been stolen during the robbery. The Lorraine Schwartz stunner boasted a 20-carat center stone and was reportedly worth three times as much as her original 15-carat ring.



One thing that hasn't changed, though, is the Kardshian-Jenner family's presence on her social media feeds. The Selfish author shared multiple posts starring her fam, including a quick video with Kylie Jenner in which the pair experimenting with Snapchat's face-stretching filter. "Why do you look normal? Kardashian teased her little sis, referencing the beauty mogul's famously plump pout. Jenner protested, "I look normal?" but Kardashian quipped back, "Yeah, that's how you look."

Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Kardashian officially returned to social media on Tuesday, January 3, just over three months after she was brutally robbed at gunpoint in France. For her first Instagram post, she chose a family photo with West and their children, all dressed in white. She added the simple caption, "family." She's since posted a solo snap of West, as well as a pic of herself with Saint and North.



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.



