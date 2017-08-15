When Kim Kardashian announced her next KKW Beauty product, a Powder Contour and Highlight Kit, on Wednesday, August 9, she gave Us no more than a cryptic photo of the packaging. Since then, we've been anxiously awaiting a first look inside the highly-anticipated palette — and the 36-year-old has finally answered our prayers!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off three brand new powder contouring kits — in light, medium and dark/deep — on her snapchat on Monday, August 14. Just like her Créme Contour and Highlight Kit, which launched in June, these kits boast two matte bronzing contour shades and two shimmering highlighters.

Our Powder Contour and Highlight Kits in LIGHT, MEDIUM and DARK/DEEP DARK each include two matte bronzing contour shades and two shimmer highlight shades A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Aug 14, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

In another Instagram post, the entrepreneur teased an upcoming behind-the-scenes tutorial with influencer Desi Perkins. The video, which will show how to contour using the new powder kits, will launch on Perkins' YouTube channel. Kardashian has not yet revealed the date.



Powder Contour and Highlight kits are launching 08.22, 12pm PST on KKWBEAUTY.COM (@kimkardashian wearing the medium palette contour and highlight shades) A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Aug 15, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

"New product alert!" KKW Beauty captioned a July 31 Instagram of Kardashian and Perkins. "@kimkardashian and @desiperkins on set today filming a tutorial using the NEW product from the #KKWBEAUTY line + Desi’s new product, both coming in August. Can you guess what our new product is? Stay tuned to find out."



BTS @kimkardashian x @desiperkins makeup tutorial. Coming soon to Desi's YouTube channel A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

You'll want to mark your calendars for Tuesday, August 22, when the products launch. The powder contour kits go live at 12:00 p.m. EST, and if the brand's last launch is any indication, the items will start selling out within minutes.



