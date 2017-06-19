Kim Kardashian is becoming a makeup mogul! The reality star is expected to make millions of dollars off her new beauty line in a matter of minutes.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, announced on Tuesday, June 13, that she’s launching her own cosmetics company, KKW Beauty, and she’s focusing on what the Kardashians are known for: contouring. Her first product, which drops on Wednesday, June 21, will be a cream contouring and highlighting kit available in four shades.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the KKW by Kylie Cosmetics crème lipstick set was a test run for the launch of Kardashian’s own line. The website reports that 300,000 lip kits, which retail for $45 each, sold out in minutes and generated $13.5 million in sales.



JENNIFER GRAYLOCK/INSTARimages.com

The site projects that KKW Beauty will sell out of its 300,000 contouring kits, which cost $48, in less than five minutes. This means Kardashian and her manufacturer Seed Beauty would make an estimated $14.4 million in sales.

The Selfish author told WWD that she’s not worried about encroaching on her younger sister Kylie Jenner’s territory in the makeup world. “I am older than Kylie,” she said. “We definitely have a different audience. We do have a lot of similar things — but we aren’t doing the same products so we won’t run into that overlap. We’re really cautious of that. We work together to make sure that we don’t overlap like that.” Jenner, 19, first debuted her Kylie Cosmetics line in 2015.

Kardashian added that her line will be more focused on skin care. “A lot of my stuff is going to be for skin,” she said. "[I’m] trying to mirror skin care with makeup."

