This is not a drill! Kim Kardashian's cosmetics brand, KKW Beauty, just announced what its next product will be: a Powder Contour and Highlight Kit.

"First look at our new product!!” KKW Beauty posted on the brand’s Instagram page on Wednesday, August 9, alongside a photo of what appears to be the box the products will come in. "Get ready! Our new Powder Contour and Highlight Kits are coming soon... Stay tuned for the reveal #KKWBEAUTY.”

Though KKW Beauty hasn't yet shared a peek at the actual products inside the packaging, if the 36-year-old reality star’s recent beauty launches are any indication, they’re going to sell out immediately. When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s first cosmetics item, her Créme Contour and Highlight Kit, launched in June, every single shade (that’s light, medium, dark and deep dark) sold out in two hours. The medium shade alone sold out in less than 10 minutes, with the light shade becoming unavailable about five minutes later.

Last week, the entrepreneur teased that she may be introducing another product in the very near future.

"New product alert!" KKW Beauty wrote alongside a July 31 Instagram of Kardashian and influencer Desi Perkins. "@kimkardashian and @desiperkins on set today filming a tutorial using the NEW product from the #KKWBEAUTY line + Desi’s new product, both coming in August. Can you guess what our new product is? Stay tuned to find out."

In a second post August 1 of three models rocking the Kardashian-Jenner signature contoured glow, the brand added: "On set with these beauties shooting our newest #KKWBEAUTY product. Coming soon!"

