Before she kept up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian’s longtime makeup artist and BFF Joyce Bonelli did glam for The Girls Next Door. Bonelli recalled what it was like working with Hugh Hefner, who passed away at age 91 on Wednesday, September 27.



“I learned so much about lighting as well as angles and provoking the best shape out of your body,” Bonelli told Allure on Wednesday, September 27. “Not one hair could be out of place” during centerfold shoots, and if “an object in the background was off from his perspective” they would usually retake the photos, she explained. “And this was before digital,” the beauty guru added.



Of course, Kim got the reap the benefits of Hef’s Playboy perfectionism when she shot a centerfold herself for the legendary magazine back in 2007. The E! reality star shared throwback photos from the sexy spread two weeks after giving birth to her son Saint West.



At this time back in December 2007 I shot my playboy cover with Hype Williams. For the rest of the BTS go to my app or KimKardashianWest.com A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 15, 2015 at 12:14pm PST

Bonelli also shot down the myth that Kim and her famous family don’t work hard. “I was there in the beginning when people were like, ‘Oh, they’re famous for nothing,’” explains Bonelli. “I said, ‘Are you kidding me? I could never keep up with them — it’s like being on tour.’ The reason they are who they are today is because those girls worked their asses off and they’re consistent at it. They work every single day.”



Now the makeup guru’s own hard work doing glam for other people is paying off. She’s set to launch her own cosmetics and skincare line, Joyce Bonelli Cosmetiques, in 2018. Luckily for us, we can get a sneak peek when she drops two items in just seven weeks. Keep an eye out for a glitter scrub enzyme mask and Glass Gloss, which can be used all over your face and hair. Stylish can’t wait to try them!



