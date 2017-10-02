MEGA

Here comes the (future) bride!

Kirsten Dunst was a bridesmaid at her best friend Cindy McGee’s weekend wedding in Rome, Italy on Saturday, September 31. The 35-year-old actress, who is engaged to actor Jesse Plemons, got to practice for her own big day as she walked down the aisle arm in arm with a groomsman.

Dunst looked pretty in her pink tulle dress, which she accessorized with her own vintage engagement ring. For her upcoming nuptials to Plemons, she will wear a Rodarte wedding dress designed by her longtime friends Kate and Laura Mulleavy. She most recently collaborated with the Mulleavy sisters on her latest film, Woodshock. The stylish sisters made their directorial debut and also wrote the movie that Dunst starred in.



The actress recently revealed that she has a joint Pinterest board with her future husband. "It's good. It's so fun. I never thought I would be that person who had a Pinterest board," Dunst said during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. "And because we created it together from the beginning, it's a really nice thing to do together. It's going to be so personal and fun. We are having a good time."



Kirsten also shared that she’s ready for babies ASAP. "I'm at a stage in my life where I'm like, I've been working since I was 3. It’s time to have babies and chill," she told Marie Claire UK.

The Fargo costars got engaged in January after working together on their FX show.

