Not everyone is down with the term "plus-size" to categorize larger sizes of clothing. Many people feel that the phrase implies that people who wear those sizes are something outside the norm — and that's completely untrue, especially considering the fact that the average American woman actually wears a size 16-18.

Now, Kmart is taking a strong stance against labeling clothing as "plus-size." The department store just announced it will rebrand its "plus-size" section and call it "fabulously sized" instead!

"There's nothing more attractive than a woman wearing confidence — and there's nothing she can't do," Kmart shared on its YouTube channel. "Now every woman can look as good as she feels while she conquers the world with amazing fashions at great prices from Kmart."

In addition to the new language which celebrates a more inclusive approach to fashion, Kmart is also ensuring that all of the women's apparel lines it carries feature a full range of sizes which will be featured in-store. The department store will also remove "plus-size" labeling from swimwear and undergarments.

"When we reached out to our members on social media, they told us we needed to have a better assortment and that we should we call it something different," Kelly Cook, Kmart’s chief marketing officer told Women’s Wear Daily of the decision to change. "They absolutely love this whole mantra of 'Fabulously Sized.' We're proud to provide this apparel, and we're also proud about our price points."

