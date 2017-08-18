Kourtney Kardashian is on a one-woman mission to make underboob a thing. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, has been flaunting a little extra skin in her teeny tiny bikinis across the globe all summer long (seriously, she cannot stop), and just took her passion for the peek-a-boo look to a whole new level.



still Egypt A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

After vacationing in Egypt's El Gouna resort town on the Red Sea, Kardashian shared a sexy Instagram snap from the trip in which she's wearing a stringy black bikini and, naturally, showing some serious underboob on Thursday, August 17. In the pic, the star is surrounded by nothing but desert sand as far as the eye can see and has no shoes on. In another shot posted the same day and captioned "still Egypt," Kardashian is wearing what appears to be the same bikini atop a giant mound of sand.

tourist A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 15, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

On the trip, the reality star and pal Simon Huck enjoyed a bunch of activities including boating and riding ATVs. Kardashian shared another Instagram that day of the duo sunbathing aboard a yacht. The 5-foot beauty is wearing a sexy one-piece bathing suit — this time changing it up and giving Us major sideboob.



and the Red Sea turned blue A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 17, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

"Never met friendlier, more hospitable people in my life than here in Egypt. Oh, it's also drop dead gorgeous and 200 degrees 24/7 🏖#EgyptIsMagic," Huck, 33, wrote on Thursday, August 10, of a boating excursion.

"Fun fact: It is said that the pyramid of Giza took over 20 years to build and even now, no one can explain how it was constructed #EgyptIsMagic #wonderoftheworld," he shared on Friday, August 11, of sightseeing.

