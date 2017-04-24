The Kardashians are known for changing up their looks so frequently that it's hard to keep up! Still, the most recent photos of Kourtney Kardashian strolling through Hollywood made Us do a double take. She's completely unrecognizable!

On Friday, April 21, the mom of Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 (with ex Scott Disick), was spotted with an entirely new look. Instead of her usual flowing brunette locks, she wore a blonde curly wig with bangs. She also traded her usual curve-hugging high-fashion designs for a navy pencil skirt, a matching blazer, and a neck scarf. The final touch: She had a prosthetic nose!

AKM-GSI

OK, so it's not exactly the makeover of the century. Kardashian, 38, was actually going undercover for an upcoming Jimmy Kimmel Live! episode. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was disguised as a news reporter for the late-night show's popular Lie Witness News segment.

AKM-GSI

This humorous transformation aside, Us Weekly recently documented the evolution of the reality star's face, from her first TV appearance in 2005 to now. Her look has changed a lot since that stint on E!'s Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive, which documented wealthy kids earning money for charity by working on a farm.

