SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

By now, celebs have shown Us plenty of glammed-up airport styles, but Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian's latest looks at LAX are completely next level.

Kourtney, 38, showed up at the Los Angeles airport on Wednesday, August 2, in a glittering, emerald sweatshirt and a matching pair of sparkling, high-waisted track pants. The mom of three paired her show-stopping sweat set with a strappy pink sandals and oversized aviator-style sunglasses.

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Little sis Khloé, 33, opted for a slightly more toned down attire: an all-black outfit of sweatpants, a top and a leather jacket. Naturally, the Strong Looks Better Naked author completed her look with a pair of super high pointed-toe stiletto boots. She also carried a hot pink tote bag and wore aviator sunglasses.

Kourtney and Khloé's chic airport style comes after a long line of Kardashian-family fashion statements — specifically, sheer tops worn without bras — the same week.

Kim went bralass while wearing a very sheer black camisole in NYC on Tuesday, August 1. She also wore a pair of high-waisted cutoff camo shorts and two dainty necklaces. The 36-year-old picked a strappy pair of silver stiletto sandals and black sunglasses to finish her outfit.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner had already freed the nipple twice that week. The supermodel, 21, left little to the imagination when she went for a stroll in NYC on Sunday, July 30, in a completely see-through top. She paired the racy, orange blouse with a pair of medium-wash skinny jeans and white pointed-toe boots.



The next day, the Adidas spokesmodel stepped out in another nipple-baring top — a sheer, floral turtle neck by Arrive. She paired the shirt with cutoff jean shorts, neon pink stilettos and a Louis Vuitton fanny pack.

