Jerod Harris/WireImage

Throwback! Kris Jenner has never been shy about gushing over her famous children — or sharing their adorable baby photos. The proud mama's latest display of affection: a Thursday, March 30, Instagram of young Kendall and Kylie Jenner in sweet matching dresses.



In the snap, the girls are twinning head-to-toe in maroon headbands and black-and-white frocks adorned with roses. Kylie, now 19 (she's is on the left), has a short cropped haircut with bangs, while Kendall, now 21, is rocking a shoulder-length cut with a middle part.



My little angels!!! #TBT @kyliejenner @kendalljenner #family #love #throwback #cuties A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Mar 30, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

"My little angels!!" the 61-year-old momager captioned her post.



It seems that back in the day Kris had a knack for dressing her children in matching attire. In January, Kris, who is dating Corey Gamble, put her older four kids' past on blast as well. In the shot, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian are all wearing coordinating red outfits. The three girls are dressed up in matching red polka dot dresses with puffed sleeves, while baby Rob has on a sweater vest and scarlet tie. Kris captioned the January 6 photo, "These little lovebugs..."

