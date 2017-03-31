Packed with laughs! From the outside in, Kristen Bell prepares for travel when she stashes her go-to items in her washable tote. “Everybody now has these great canvas bags,” the actress, 36, tells Us Weekly Video. “This is a Warby Parker bag, but it’s what I’m using because it’s easy to travel with.” But easy doesn't always mean expected — find out in the video version of Us Weekly's What’s In My Bag which funny and surprising items she keeps in her reusable carryall.

Bell’s sustainable bag reflects her goal in partnering with the World Wildlife Fund and Tide Purclean to promote eco-friendly and sustainable living for Earth Day (April 22). Together, they hope to convert thousands of households to energy-saving laundry habits.

When she isn’t keeping clean at home, the Good Place star carries Everyone Hand Sanitizer Spray, $2.99, to stay germ-free on the go. “It’s been proven when you travel on an airplane that it’s the surfaces that you touch,” the mom to daughters Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2 explains in the video. “I just get in there and I spray everywhere. I spray the tray table, I spray my seatbelt, anywhere that I touch.” The comedienne jokes that the bacteria-covered tray tables are nothing compared to her youngsters, though: "That preschool man, there’s just snot everywhere. You can’t avoid it!"

Another one of Bell’s favorites: Maldon sea salt. “This makes food taste so much better,” Bell, married to Dax Shepard since October 2013, asserts. “I mean, my husband makes fun of me, but my food tastes better. You tell me who the winner is.” The Veronica Mars vet recommends the chef-favorite salt on top of avocado.

Her beauty routine is a bit more standard. For “anytime I need to look awake,” Bell grabs Neutrogena Healthy Volume Mascara ($8.49). As for her signature scent, the Michigan native relies on Nemat Musk Amber Oil from Whole Foods ($13.99). “It’s so nice,” she gushes. “It smells a little different on everyone. It’s not like patchouli amber. You’re not going to smell like you make your own clothes.”

For more details on what’s in Bell’s bag, watch the video, above.

