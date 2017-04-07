Equality is always in style! That's why Chanel, the fashion powerhouse led by creative director Karl Lagerfeld, introduced its newest It Bag, the unisex "Gabrielle."

The calfskin hobo bag was inspired by gender-fluidity. Fittingly, a range of celebrities have already modeled the stunner for Chanel: Kristen Stewart (she stars in a fierce promo video; watch it above!), Pharrell Williams and Cara Delevingne.

"They are very different personalities," Lagerfeld, 83, recently told The Hollywood Reporter of the stars of his campaign. "Each gives their own attitude to our Gabrielle bag."

Even the purse's moniker, Gabrielle, has an important significance: It's named after the house's founder, Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel, who famously reinvented women's style in the 1920's, encouraging ladies to ditch corseted clothing for comfortable cuts.

Available in three sizes, the lightweight Gabrielle bag is designed to be worn over the shoulder, across the body — or both at the same time. It comes in black, tweed and color-blocked styles, ranging from $3,000 to $4,100 (neimanmarcus.com).