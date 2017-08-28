Heaven scent! Chanel unveiled a new campaign video starring Kristen Stewart to promote the label's new Gabrielle fragrance on Monday, August 28. Watch the breathtaking video above!

In the minute-long clip, directed by Ringan Ledwidge, the 27-year-old Personal Shopper actress shows lots of skin wearing only ragged sheets while rolling around on a bed. Towards the end of the video, she strips down completely and is naked.

Courtesy Chanel

"We deliberately took the opposite line from storytelling," explained Thomas du Pré de Saint-Maur, head of global creative resources for Chanel Fragrance & Beauty and Fine Watches & Jewelry in a Monday, August 28, press release. "We wanted to highlight an emotion that could be grasped in mere seconds, to tell a sensation as opposed to a story."

He continued, "Referring to a specific person, and even more so to Gabrielle Chanel, is new for Chanel. Instead of retracing her life, we chose to put the spotlight on her free and rebel-at-heart personality. In my view, this quality is more difficult to find and yet all the more necessary today. Being yourself and remaining true to yourself are qualities that Gabrielle Chanel passed on to us, and this universal message — as relevant as ever — is what we wish to send to women. With Kristen Stewart and this film that breaks away from a narrative to retain only its spirit, we want to touch all women, but also each individual woman, simultaneously. No one will experience it in the same way; it depends on one's perceptions, lived experiences, personality and emotions. With this film, we are going to reach out to each woman through all of womankind."



Named in honor of the fashion house's founder, the late Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel, the new scent is available at chanel.com ($105 for 1.7 ounces).

