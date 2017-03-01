Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell Credit: Presley Ann Slack/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Talk about an unforgettable date night! Kristen Stewart, and girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, attended the ultra-chic Chanel and Charles Finch 9th annual Pre-Oscar Dinner at Madeo Restaurant in West Hollywood on Saturday, February 25, to celebrate fashion and film.

Stewart, clad in a black leather quilted jacket and cashmere top from the Chanel Paris-Cosmopolite 2016/17 collection, paired her look with a black silk and lace skirt from the brand's Spring-Summer 2017 Ready-to-Wear collection, while Maxwell opted for a sheer black top and leather pants.

CHANEL AND CHARLES FINCH PRE-OSCAR AWARDS DINNER AT MADEO

Once inside the soirée, an insider tell Stylish, "Kristen and Stella looked laid-back and comfortable while cozied up next to each other." The duo were first spotted together in December 2016 while in Savannah, Georgia, where Stewart was filming her upcoming film Lizzie.

Another attendee that Stewart chatted with was fellow Chanel ambassador Pharrell Williams, who sported a beige tweed coat from the Paris-Composite 2016/17 collection. The "Happy" singer "sauntered around the room discussing fashion and art with many of the guests," the onlooker says.

Chris Weeks/Getty Images for CHANEL

The star-studded event was certainly one for the books as the guest list also included everyone from Mick Jagger to Lily Collins as well as nominees Nicole Kidman and Ruth Negga. It's safe to say that the evening was classy and fabulous.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.