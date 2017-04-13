MEGA

It’s her party and she’ll dress how she wants to! Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell stepped out in New Orleans wearing matching outfits for Stewart’s 27th birthday on April 9.

Stewart stepped out sans bra, wearing a white crop top, light denim shorts and a gray hoodie. The Victoria's Secret model, 26, mirrored her pal's style by sporting Spiritual Gangster short-shorts, a T-shirt that showed off her midriff, and a leather jacket. The duo both wore tube socks and beat-up vans, topping it off with sunglasses, thus serving Us edgy, chic gym-girl vibes.

The Personal Shopper actress was seen accompanied by Maxwell and an unidentified male as they were leaving the supermarket with a cart full of groceries. Looks like Stewart not only dressed superchill, she spent her birthday that way as well.

