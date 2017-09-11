Jason LaVeris/Getty

The choker necklace is really having a moment right now — but don't forget, the simple black strap has been Kristin Cavallari's signature look since 2004.

"I like to think [I started the trend] in my Laguna days," Cavallari, 30, exclusively tells Us Weekly at the West Hollywood pop-up celebrating the Uncommon James Fall/Winter Collection. "I wore this black suede band essentially and never took it off and that's cool now! Everything comes back around."

Over a decade later, the Laguna Beach and Hills alum has dreamt up an elegant take on her high school wardrobe staple as the designer of her own jewelry brand, Uncommon James, which sells, among other items, dainty gold choker necklaces.

"I'm such a huge choker fan. I love that they're such a hot trend. I love doing it in a more subtle, minimalistic way," the Balancing in Heels author notes. Her favorite way to wear the look now: "I love layering."

In fact, layering chokers is the perfect way to have your jewelry mimic your wardrobe as the colder months approach. "Fall is my favorite [season] because of layering!" shares Cavallari. "It's all about layering for me… Boots, hats, scarves — the whole thing. I love it so much."

Another item the star will be wearing over and over again this autumn: thigh-high boots. "I love thigh-high boots," the Kristin Cavallari Shoes designer says. "And any bootie for that matter."

She'll pair that with the one nail color she'll wear all fall and winter long: a deep, dark red. "I have two nail colors," she explains. "[Essie's] Ballet Slippers in the spring and summer and [Essie's] Wicked during the fall and winter. I've been that way for years! I guess I should branch out a little bit, but I never do."

As for a date night with husband, NFL pro Jay Cutler? "Depends on where we're going,” she notes, "but you know, because I literally live in leggings and either sneakers or whatever Birkenstocks, so it's nice to get dressed up. It's nice to put on a dress. It's nice to feel like a woman and feel sexy, so a skirt and maybe a bodysuit or a dress usually."

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.