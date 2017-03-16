Coming clean! Kristin Cavallari is spilling her beauty secrets to Us Weekly. Watch the video above for all the details on the Laguna Beach and Hills alum's daily routine!

Cavallari, 30, who is the mom of sons Camden, 4, and Jaxon, 2, and daughter Saylor, 15 months, tells Us her morning makeup routine is pretty low maintenance. "All I ever do is fill in my brows and wear mascara," says the shoe designer. Then "I'm good to go!"

She also shares her beauty crush: Rosie Huntington-Whitely! "I mean, that girl is flawless," gushes the wife of NFL player Jay Cutler. "Her skin is so beautiful."

Cavallari recently shared with Us that her youthful-looking skin is not the result of Botox. In fact, she says she's never injected her face at all. "My goal is never to get Botox," the Balancing in Heels author revealed at the time. "My mom has never done anything with her skin, and she looks great, so hopefully I’ll be OK, but that’s my goal. I’m going to do everything I can to not get any injections."



During the January interview, she also shared some beauty products she can't live without. On her list: Avène Clean-Ac Hydrating Cream ($23, aveneusa.com), Revision’s tinted moisturizer ($42, amazon.com) and Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Clay Cleanser ($45, sephora.com).



