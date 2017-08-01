Michael Stewart/Getty

If you’re in need of a new go-to red lipstick, Krysten Ritter may just be your new hero, and not just because she plays super-strong Jessica Jones on the Netflix's The Defenders.

The 35-year-old actress wore a stunning fire-colored lip hue picked out by makeup artist Nick Barose — and Stylish has nailed down the exact shade.

In a post on Instagram, Barose explained the strategy he used with Ritter, writing, “I love pairing something ultra feminine like bold red mouth with something androgynous like full, straight, no-arches boyish brows.” The balance keeps the look from going overboard, he insists.

Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic

The shade on her lips? Lancome Color Design Matte Lip Crayon in Oui, Monsieur, a true primary red shade. The makeup artist also used Glossier Boy Brow in Black on the star’s brows. “Brush it up so the hair stands up a bit,” he wrote.

And as for her cheeks? Surratt Beauty Artistique Blush in Tu Me Fais Rougir.

While Ritter always goes ultra-glam on the red carpet, in real life, the Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, native has more of an unassuming Clark Kent approach to style. She told Allure in December 2014, “I wear head-to-toe black every day. I don’t get gussied up, I’m all about time efficiency. You should be able to do your whole face in under three minutes.”

