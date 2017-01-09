The thighs the limit! Kylie and Kendall Jenner flashed some skin at the NBC Universal Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday, January 8, wearing daring leg-baring gowns.

The sisters sizzled on the red carpet of the bash wearing matching top knot hair styles and floor length dresses.



They both chose to show off their toned pins with thigh high splits, but there was no doubt Kylie’s sequined, silver number was the more racy of the two.



Getty Images

The 19-year-old gave an eye-popping display, with a plunging cleavage, and the transparent patch of fabric on her hip bone, suggests the teen wasn’t wearing any underwear.



Christopher Polk/Getty

Inside the event the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars ate pizza and posed for pictures, in which Kylie showed off a large scar on her leg.

She previously revealed it was the result of a game of hide and seek she played when she was five-years-old.



The siblings appeared to be enjoying their night out together, and Kylie took time out from partying to post a picture of her and Kendall, 21, on Instagram, captioning the snap: “Sister Date”.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



