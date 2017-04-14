Kylie Jenner and Tamron Hall Twin in Balenciaga Boots: Who Wore It Best?

Who reigns in purple? The night after Kylie Jenner wore royal purple Balenciaga boots and ditched pants, journalist Tamron Hall paired the vibrant over-the-knee shoes with a magenta dress.

While there’s no denying the two wore the same statement-making shoes, their outfits have totally different vibes.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator, 19, chose an oversized styled T-shirt with embellished sleeves that she wore as a dress. All eyes were definitely on her boots, which were the centerpiece of her going-out outfit. Jenner, who has been rocking her short hair as of late, also added long black extensions to support her old friend Anastasia Karanikolaou a.k.a. Stassie at her PrettyLittleThing Campaign launch for PLT SHAPE in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 11.



Paul Archuleta/WireImage; Tamron Hall/Instagram

Meanwhile, on the East Coast the following evening on Wednesday, April 12, Hall wore a head-to-toe Balenciaga look. She stunned in a bright pink high-neck dress with an epic slit that perfectly accentuated the thigh-high boots.



The straight off the 2017 runway look was an appropriate choice as Hall, 46, interviewed former Vogue Editor-at-Large Andre Leon Talley at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Wednesday, April 12. The former TODAY show co-host showcased her eye-catching ensemble on Instagram, referring to the purple in her boots as “the color greatness.”

Tell Us, who do you think wore it best? Vote in the poll below!

