Ethan Miller/Getty

Now that Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott, she’ll have to give up her beloved lip fillers temporarily.



Dr. Simon Ourian, the cosmetic dermatologist who has worked on the 20-year-old Lip Kit mogul, explained why he wouldn’t give Kylie lip injections while she’s pregnant. “I recommend that women stop getting lip fillers as soon as they learn they are pregnant,” he told Page Six. “No one knows the implications of lip fillers on pregnant patients since dermal fillers haven’t been tested on pregnant women.”



“I would never knowingly administer lip injections to a pregnant patient,” he added. “In fact, it is my policy not to perform any procedures at all on pregnant women.”



Kylie first began getting lip injections at 16 after comments made by a guy in her middle school. “It has been an insecurity of mine all my life,” she told Complex. “This guy I kissed was like, ‘Your lips are really small but you’re a really good kisser. I didn’t think you were gonna be good at kissing.’ It was so rude. From then on, I just felt like I saw guys staring at my lips. I felt like no one wanted to kiss me.”



But one benefit of pregnancy is that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will probably get a plumper pout naturally. “Additionally, many women experience naturally increased lip size during pregnancy due to increased levels of estrogen, blood flow, fluids, and swelling caused by pregnancy, regardless of whether they ever received lip fillers previously,” Dr. Ourian explained.



We’re pretty sure her boyfriend Travis Scott is more than happy to kiss her no matter what her lip size is! If you want the look of Kylie’s lips without any injections, check out her brand new Fall Lip Kits, which she debuted in her first-ever YouTube video last week.



Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!